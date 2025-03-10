rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183691
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up video angle of a tennis player hitting a ball with a racket, capturing dynamic motion and intense focus, in bright sunlight.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.93 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.93 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.73 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.87 MB

View personal and business license