https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183701SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Confident professional in a suit, arms crossed, in an office setting. Eye-level angle captures a poised, authoritative video presentation style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.99 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare