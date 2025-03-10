https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183715SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Professional video concept with a confident man in a suit, smiling in a library. Medium close-up angle, showcasing a formal and approachable style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 16.07 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.77 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 971.67 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare