rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183749
Save
Video Info
0:06
30 FPS
H.264

Silhouette of hands reaching towards barbed wire against a sky with birds. Low-angle shot creates a dramatic, hopeful video concept.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.55 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.04 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.83 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.44 MB

View personal and business license