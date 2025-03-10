https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183831SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Futuristic video concept of a humanoid robot with exposed circuitry. Side profile angle highlights intricate details and metallic sheen. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.14 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.19 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare