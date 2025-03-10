https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183895SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A low-angle shot captures a mosque silhouetted against a twilight sky with a crescent moon, evoking a serene, cinematic video style. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 8.17 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 4.01 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.65 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 3.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare