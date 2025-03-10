https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183963SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Silhouette of a woman sitting under a starry sky with a large moon, captured from a side angle, creating a serene, cinematic video feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 17.87 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.38 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.32 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare