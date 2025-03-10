https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184012SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264LoopAbstract close-up video still of swirling gray and white marble texture, capturing fluid motion and soft gradients from a top-down angle. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.48 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.18 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare