https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184013SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSProRes 444Majestic tiger illustration animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 396.78 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 5.25 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 5.82 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.77 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 962.31 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 4.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare