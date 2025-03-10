https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184021SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Top-down video view of vibrant koi fish swimming gracefully in dark water, highlighting their colorful scales and elegant fins.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.42 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare