rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184027
Save
Video Info
0:06
30 FPS
H.264
Loop

Abstract video concept with a close-up angle capturing colorful light refractions on a reflective surface, creating a dreamy, ethereal style. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.54 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.43 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.21 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.82 MB

View personal and business license