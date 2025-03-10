https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184030SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264LoopAbstract video background with swirling, iridescent colors in a close-up angle, creating a fluid, dreamy, and mesmerizing visual effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.11 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare