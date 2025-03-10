https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184097SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A joyful German Shepherd runs through a garden, captured from a low-angle, evoking a lively, cinematic video feel with vibrant greenery.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.09 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare