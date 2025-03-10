https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184110SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A low-angle video captures a German Shepherd running joyfully in a sunlit garden, surrounded by vibrant flowers and lush greenery.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 34.09 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 16.91 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.58 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare