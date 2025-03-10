https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184196SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A digital video concept of an astronaut standing on a glowing Earth, viewed from a low angle against a starry space backdrop, highlighting exploration.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 55.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.09 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.44 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare