https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184250SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSProRes 444Colorful toy laptop design animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 605.57 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 3.39 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 4.15 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 1.85 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 512.66 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 3.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare