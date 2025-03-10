https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184447SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene night sky video with a full moon framed by fluffy clouds. The low-angle shot creates a dreamy, celestial atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.02 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.66 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare