https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184491SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of tangled fairy lights with a soft bokeh effect, capturing a warm, festive ambiance from a low-angle perspective. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.63 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.46 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare