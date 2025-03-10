https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184537SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract video still of a swirling purple vortex. Close-up angle creates a dynamic, immersive feel with vibrant colors and textures. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 71.17 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 47.46 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.84 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare