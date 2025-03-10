rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184552
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A video concept of an astronaut on the moon with Earth in the background. Low-angle shot emphasizes the vastness of space and the lunar surface.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 34.49 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 16.75 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.7 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.97 MB

View personal and business license