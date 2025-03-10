rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184557
Save
Video Info
0:06
30 FPS
H.264

A video concept showing an astronaut on the moon gazing at Earth. Captured from a low angle, emphasizing the vastness of space and Earth's beauty.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 15.49 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.84 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.62 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 3.13 MB

View personal and business license