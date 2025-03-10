https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17184634SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSProRes 444Shining bling stars animated overlay, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 1.87 GBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 382.69 KB4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.69 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.86 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare