https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185154SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A heartwarming video scene shows a close-up of a mother smiling while holding her sleeping baby, with a soft focus and natural lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.68 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 870.56 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare