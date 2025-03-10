https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185170SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Casual office meeting captured in a mid-angle shot, showcasing a diverse team in a lively discussion, perfect for a corporate video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.66 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare