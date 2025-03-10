rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185186
Save
Video Info
0:06
30 FPS
H.264

A cheerful worker sits among stacked boxes, smiling. The video captures a warehouse scene from a low angle, emphasizing the cozy, busy atmosphere.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.98 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.67 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1017.9 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.34 MB

View personal and business license