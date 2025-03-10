https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185478SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A dynamic, low-angle video captures a joyful child on a roller coaster, emphasizing excitement and motion with vibrant colors and a wide-angle lens.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.43 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.45 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare