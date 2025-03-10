https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185493SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Majestic eagle soaring over mountains at sunrise, captured from a low-angle, showcasing its wingspan. Perfect for a nature-themed video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.07 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.42 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare