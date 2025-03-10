https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185498SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A cheerful woman in a green blazer works on a laptop in a modern cafe. The video captures her from a front angle, with lush plants in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.69 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 665.8 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare