https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185560SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video still of a lotus leaf floating on water, captured from a low angle, highlighting its reflection and ripples in a tranquil setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.49 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.37 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.8 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare