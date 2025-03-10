https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185575SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of a cityscape at sunset, showcasing illuminated streets and buildings. The video captures the vibrant urban atmosphere from above.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.12 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.92 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare