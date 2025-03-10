https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185589SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures Kuala Lumpur's skyline at sunset, highlighting the Petronas Towers. The wide-angle view emphasizes the city's modern architecture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.39 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.09 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare