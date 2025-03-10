https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185623SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a praying mantis on a leaf, captured from a low angle. The vibrant green contrasts with the blurred natural background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare