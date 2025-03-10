https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185673SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video of a red lawnmower on a freshly cut lawn, with a vibrant garden and white fence in the background, showcasing summer gardening.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 83.13 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 43.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.49 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare