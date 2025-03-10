https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185680SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A celestial-themed video concept featuring a golden scale against a starry backdrop, captured from a low angle, symbolizing balance and harmony.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 19.77 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.03 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.71 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare