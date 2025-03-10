https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185683SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cosmic-themed video with a low-angle view of a glowing geometric shape against a starry sky, evoking a sense of mystery and wonder. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 78.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 45.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 13.37 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare