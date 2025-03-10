https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185692SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a red lipstick against a gradient background, showcasing its sleek design and vibrant color from a low angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 5.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 308.56 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare