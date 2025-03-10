https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185697SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A llama stands in a green field with mountains in the background, captured from a low-angle shot, perfect for a nature video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare