rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185697
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A llama stands in a green field with mountains in the background, captured from a low-angle shot, perfect for a nature video scene.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.95 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.08 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.06 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.73 MB

View personal and business license