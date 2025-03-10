https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185699SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video still of a single flame against a black background, captured from a low angle, highlighting its vibrant orange and blue hues. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 23.66 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.05 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.04 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare