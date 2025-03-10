https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185712SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Moody video scene with a wide-angle view of a solitary figure by a lake, framed by tall trees under a dramatic, cloudy sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare