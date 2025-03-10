https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185717SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A lone figure walks on a hill under a cloudy sky, captured from a low-angle. The video conveys solitude and introspection in a minimalist style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 43.7 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.49 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.46 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare