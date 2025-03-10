https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185761SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A wide-angle video shot of dense mangrove forest with tangled roots and lush green leaves, capturing the serene and intricate natural ecosystem.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 91.26 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 53.32 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.27 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare