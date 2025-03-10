https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185763SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dynamic video captures a low-angle view of dense mangrove roots and water reflections, creating a mysterious and immersive natural scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 85.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 44.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 11.61 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare