https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185770SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video captures mangrove roots reflected in clear water, shot from a low angle, highlighting nature's tranquility and lush greenery.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 97.79 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 54.42 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 10 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare