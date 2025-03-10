https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185788SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A low-angle video captures a vibrant autumn tree with red and yellow leaves against a clear blue sky, highlighting the beauty of fall foliage.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 106.41 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 61.35 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 12.75 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare