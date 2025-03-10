https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185798SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of two martial artists in a traditional dojo, showcasing symmetry and reflection on the polished wooden floor.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare