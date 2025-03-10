https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185853SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a river with boats, historic and modern buildings, capturing a blend of old and new architecture under a cloudy sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 65.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.59 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare