https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185866SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a riverside cityscape with boats and seagulls, showcasing a bustling urban area from a high angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 76.52 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.99 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.88 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare