https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185886SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of colorful macarons on a white plate, shot from a low angle, highlighting texture and pastel hues in a vibrant, appetizing style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 27.26 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.11 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.81 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare