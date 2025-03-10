https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185925SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Elegant mansion facade captured in a wide-angle shot, showcasing classical architecture and manicured gardens, perfect for a period drama video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 62.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 32.71 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.32 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare