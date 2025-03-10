https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17185928SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A grand Victorian mansion at dusk, captured from a low-angle, creating a mysterious and cinematic video atmosphere with glowing windows.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.64 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare